Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.