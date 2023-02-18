Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Davenport, IA
