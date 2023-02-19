Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow and windy conditions today. Reduced visibility and lots of snow-covered roads are expected. Find out how much snow is forecast to f…
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Not much going on during the day Wednesday, but looking snowy for many tonight and Thursday. Track the activity hour by hour and see how much …
A look at blowing snow, snow-covered roads that created slick conditions and snowplows trying to keep the roads as clear as possible on Thursd…
Lots of rain around for Valentine's Day. We'll catch a break during the day Wednesday, but snow is expected to return during the evening hours…