It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.4. A 13-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Davenport, IA
