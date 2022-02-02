It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Areas south of Galesburg and Princeton will likely see anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow this week.
Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.
Three years ago this morning we set the all-time record low of -33 degrees 0in the Quad Cities. Wind chills dipped below -50.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 17 degrees is today's low. E…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…