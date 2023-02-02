It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Davenport, IA
