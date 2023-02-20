Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.