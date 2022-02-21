Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Davenport, IA
