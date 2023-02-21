The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow and windy conditions today. Reduced visibility and lots of snow-covered roads are expected. Find out how much snow is forecast to f…
Not much going on during the day Wednesday, but looking snowy for many tonight and Thursday. Track the activity hour by hour and see how much …
A look at blowing snow, snow-covered roads that created slick conditions and snowplows trying to keep the roads as clear as possible on Thursd…
Pleasant conditions today, but rain and snow showers are expected to return Monday night with our next cold front. Find out how much temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …