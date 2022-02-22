 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News