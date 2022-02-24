It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Davenport, IA
