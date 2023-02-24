It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 22 degrees is today's low. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Davenport, IA
