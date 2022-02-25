It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 14 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Davenport, IA
