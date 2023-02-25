Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be a true wintry mess across Iowa Wednesday and Wednesday night. Find out how much ice and snow are still to come and when the w…
Not much going on in Iowa Tuesday or Tuesday night. That changes for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and s…
The freezing rain, sleet, and snow are almost gone, but temperatures are going to drop this afternoon and a frigid, breezy night is expected a…
Pleasant conditions today, but rain and snow showers are expected to return Monday night with our next cold front. Find out how much temperatu…
A look at blowing snow, snow-covered roads that created slick conditions and snowplows trying to keep the roads as clear as possible on Thursd…