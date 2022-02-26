Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Davenport, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

