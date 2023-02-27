Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Davenport, IA
