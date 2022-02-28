Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.