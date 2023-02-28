Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be a true wintry mess across Iowa Wednesday and Wednesday night. Find out how much ice and snow are still to come and when the w…
The freezing rain, sleet, and snow are almost gone, but temperatures are going to drop this afternoon and a frigid, breezy night is expected a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 deg…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We w…