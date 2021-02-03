Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 12:45 AM CST. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.