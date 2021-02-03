Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 12:45 AM CST. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecaste…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of sn…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.3. Today's fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a go…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.4. A 13-degree lo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23.33. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.43. 27 degrees is…
This evening in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tempe…
Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with…