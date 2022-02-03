It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Areas south of Galesburg and Princeton will likely see anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow this week.
Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.
Three years ago this morning we set the all-time record low of -33 degrees 0in the Quad Cities. Wind chills dipped below -50.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 17 degrees is today's low. E…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.