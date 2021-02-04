 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

