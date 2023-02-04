Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures going down today and winds going up. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect late tonight and through the early morning on Friday…
High temperatures will be way below normal for early February today. Find out what's expected for the weekend, including why one night is look…
Widespread light to moderate snow across the northeastern half of Iowa Saturday morning with heavy snow in spots. Find out how long the snow w…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Scattered rain and snow showers in the state today as a cold front sweeps over us, but snow looks more widespread tonight through Saturday. Ge…