Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at -1.48. 4 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.