It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Davenport, IA
