Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.