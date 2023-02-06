The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Monday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Davenport, IA
