Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 1.48. -2 degrees is today's low. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.