It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.
Areas south of Galesburg and Princeton will likely see anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow this week.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
