Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.