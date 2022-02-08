Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.