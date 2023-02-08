Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.