It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -0.07. A 2-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Davenport, IA
