The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Davenport, IA
