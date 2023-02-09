Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Davenport, IA
