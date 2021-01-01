 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

