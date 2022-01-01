It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 2 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Davenport, IA
