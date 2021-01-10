It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 18.19. A 18-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Model…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.68. Today's forec…
For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temper…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.28. Today'…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.81. We'll see a low tem…
Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperature…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Thursday, with temperat…
Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temper…