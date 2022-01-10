It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. We will see clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Davenport, IA
