Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Davenport, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.