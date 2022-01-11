Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Davenport, IA
