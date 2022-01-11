 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News