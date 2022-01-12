Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Roadways in the Quad-City metropolitan area are covered in ice according to both Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A 5-degree low is forecasted…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy with intermittent light freezing rain early. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 12-degree low is for…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. …
- Updated
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5. We'll see a low temperature of -11 degrees today. We'll see s…