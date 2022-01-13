 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

Local Weather

