Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

