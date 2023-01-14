Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Dry during the day today, but showers are expected to return with a cold front. Find out when the rain and snow chance will begin, when the activity will peak, and what will happen to temperatures here.
Cold and breezy today, but a warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 25-degree low is fore…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecast…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We w…