Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

