Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 8-degree low is forecasted. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

