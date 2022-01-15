It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 8-degree low is forecasted. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Davenport, IA
