Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.87. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

