The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Davenport, IA
