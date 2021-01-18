It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.76. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low t…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.87. We'll see a l…
This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. …
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27…
For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might b…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 de…
Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Wednesday, with tempe…
For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indo…
Davenport's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…