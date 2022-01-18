Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tod…
- Updated
Due to winter weather, some print editions of the Quad-City Times/Moline Dispatch may be delivered later than usual or as road conditions allo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 8-degree low is forecasted. Davenport could see periods of brisk…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Plan on a…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low…