Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

