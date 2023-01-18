Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Davenport, IA

Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.